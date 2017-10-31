Several People Arrested During Operation Boo in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- State parole agents made their way down a list of registered sex offenders in South Sacramento on Tuesday night.

They went door-to-door this Halloween to make sure those convicted of violating children are not attracting them to come trick-or-treat -- a violation of their parole.

At the first stop, there were clear violations -- Halloween decorations and lights were in the front window. Inside, police say they found Halloween masks and a substantial amount of marijuana.

They say the man was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts on a child 14 or under. Tuesday night he went to jail.

It was their first arrest in a series this year for Operation Boo.

At their second stop, there were no lights and no pumpkins. The registered sex offender living in the group home agreed to speak with FOX40 as long as his identity was concealed.

“Lewd and lascivious act. It was wrong and it shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

It was a crime against a minor he knew. He spent 17 years in prison and was just released in June. He said he has no problem complying with the law.

“The only thing I can do is move forward and make sure it never happens again,” the man said.

Another roommate at the home -- who is not on the sex offender registry -- was taken into custody. Police say he had a meth pipe in his pocket.

Parole agent Carla Fish says it's hard for sex offenders to find housing and they can get into trouble when they live with others involved in crime.

At the third stop, another group facility, everyone was in compliance. Officers searched their rooms and electronics for illegal material.

At the fourth house we visited, Agent Fish said several parolees were rooming together. One of them was held at gunpoint in the backyard and then handcuffed. It was the sex offender they came for -- in this case, it was a woman, which is much less common.

They say her crime was also committed against a child. The woman said she ended up on the registry years ago when she was pimping and pandering. Police say although there were no Halloween decorations at the home, there were drugs behind a bed and porn playing on a computer.