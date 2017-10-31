Martina is out in Turlock hanging out with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Dave Dravecky and former running back for the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks, Rueben Mayes, to talk about the golf tournament that will raise money for Golden Valley Health Centers.
Sports Legends Gather to Raise Funds for Golden Valley Health Centers Foundation
-
DeMarcus Cousins Back in Sacramento for First Game Since Trade to Pelicans
-
At Least 100 Injured in California Wildfires
-
Solano Community College Takes in Atlas Fire Evacuees
-
Make-A-Wish Creates Ninja, Crime-Fighting Dream for Local 5-Year-Old
-
Bannon Faults George W. Bush for ‘Destructive’ Presidency
-
-
Fight Watch Party at Golden 1 Center
-
Trump Seeks New Health Chief After Price Resignation
-
Free Cash for Everyone? Stockton’s Mayor Plans to See If It Works
-
Sacramento Police Work to Keep Area Surrounding Golden 1 Center Safe
-
Pence Tours California, Raises Funds for House Republicans
-
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Aug. 25
-
Former California GOP Senate Leader Dave Cogdill Dies
-
Thousands of Kings Fans Show Up at Golden 1 Center to Watch Summer League Game