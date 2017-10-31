Suspect in Stolen Sheriff’s SUV Surrenders after LA Chase

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man causing a disturbance at a Los Angeles-area hospital stole a sheriff’s department SUV and led deputies on a wild rush-hour pursuit Tuesday morning before he was shot by a deputy and surrendered.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies first encountered the man after responding to a disturbance call at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar just before 7 a.m., said sheriff’s department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida. The man had been running around outside the medical center when he jumped into the patrol vehicle and drove off, she said.

The unidentified man, who was wearing only black shorts, led deputies on a half-hour pursuit through several neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley, at times driving on the sidewalk and barreling through intersections with the SUV’s emergency lights flashing.

At one point the suspect stopped the SUV in the middle of a street and backed it into another sheriff’s vehicle before speeding off again. Television news footage showed a deputy exiting his vehicle and pointing a gun at the suspect’s SUV. He drove off but later surrendered to deputies.

Nishida said the suspect had been struck by gunfire and was being treated for his wounds.

Lois Ramirez, a spokeswoman for Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, said hospital officials were “still investigating the situation” and declined to provide information about the reported disturbance.