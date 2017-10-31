Visitors Flock to Old Sacramento to Check Out Spooky, Haunted Spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SACRAMENTO -- Historians and visitors believe Old Sacramento could be haunted. A lot of devastating things happened in that area in the 19th century -- floods, fires, suicides, drownings and hangings -- the list goes on.

Every year, Old Sac sees an uptick in visitors this time of year because people want to experience the paranormal activity.

A ghost sits in a stairwell in the Vernon Brannon building, she whispers "excuse me" to those walking by.

"You can feel the temperature is definitely a lot colder," said Kao, who works in the Vernon Brannon building.

The spirits of those hanged in this atrium of the old city hall centuries ago linger.

"We've always had power surges," said Sacramento city historian Marcia Eymann.

The presence of a 13-year-old girl killed by a mosquito bite is felt near a trunk of her belongings at the Sacramento History Museum.

"I would have an impression it probably is haunted," said Old Sacramento visitor Gale Hybarger.

These are just some of the bone chilling stories to come out of Old Sacramento -- an area with so much devastating history that many believe it's haunted.

From life changing floods to fatal fires to drownings, train accidents and collapsing buildings, the 19th century had no shortage of unexpected deaths.

"One gentleman that worked here, he was laid off, he was all alone, desperate, he went to a saloon down the street and slit his throat right there," Eymann said.

It's why Eymann says Old Sac sees more visitors roaming the streets and museums in October -- they want their chance at a paranormal experience.

"I know stuff is out there, and I wish something would happen to me here, but it hasn't," Hybarger said.

Some of the spookiest spots along these cobblestone streets are where the worst disasters happened, like the Pacific Stables building. It was once a building that housed horse stables and a theater. It collapsed in the 1800s.

"The horses died, people died. It was a mega disaster. It was horrible," Eymann said.

This time of year brings out the most curious visitors.

"We always get folks coming in saying 'Oh my gosh, let's stand in the doorway and see if we hear anything,'" Kao said.

But not everyone is a believer.

"I haven't experienced it, not sure if you will," Kao said.