Former Inderkum High School Teacher Found Guilty of Sexual Relationships with Students

SACRAMENTO — Former Inderkum High School teacher Byron Wallace was convicted Tuesday in connection to sexual relationships with two students.

A jury found him guilty on all 10 counts he faced including sex acts with a person under the age of 18, communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, molesting a child under the age of 18, unlawful sex with a minor and dissuading a witness.

Wallace faces approximately 8 years and 4 months in prison.

He was a popular math teacher who ran the Christians in Action club as well as the HOPE program.

Authorities say, the first victim met Wallace when she was a student in his geometry class as a freshman and got to know him over the years from math classes and as a member of the Christians in Actions club.

When she became a senior the victim and the Wallace began exchanging flirtatious text messages and eventually began a physically intimate relationship.

Over the course of their relationship the victim reportedly bought Wallace shoes, belts and watches amounting to more than $3,500.

Another student who met Wallace her senior year says a physically intimate relationship began after they began exchanging flirty text messages.

Authorities also say Wallace sent nude photos of himself to both victims.

In July 2015, the Sacramento Police Department confirmed the teacher was under investigation for engaging in a sexual relationship with a recently graduated 17-year-old student.

The case began after a parent became aware of nude photos sent between Wallace and the student.

On October 23, 2015, Wallace was arrested and on the 27th he was charged with additional sexual assault charges after a second victim came forward.

The second victim reported sex acts involving the teacher that happened when she was a student at Inderkum High School.

Both students were minors at the time of the reported incidents.

In June 2016, Wallace spoke out about the charges brought against him.

He will be sentenced on December 15.