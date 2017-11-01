Illegal Marijuana Grow Found at South Sacramento House Fire

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Fire authorities discovered a marijuana grow after responding to a house fire near 7900 32nd Avenue around 2:22 a.m. Wednesday.

Initially when they arrived, crews had trouble gaining access to the property.

Once inside they found the home to be a “hoarder” home and they also discovered the illegal marijuana grow.

Over 50 plants were found inside the house.

No one was inside the home when the fire started but four dogs were rescued from the yard.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out in about 10 minutes; they estimate that the home is a total loss.

They do not know what exactly sparked the initial flames but say there were electrical issues in the home.