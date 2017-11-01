New Walmart Supercenter Opens in Delta Shores Shopping Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Whose Walmart is it? Our Walmart! Whose number one? Customers always!"

Employees cheered and customers lined up outside before the Walmart Supercenter opened for the first time to the public early Wednesday morning.

Evelyn Gipson was one of the first in line.

"I couldn't sleep thinking about it," she said.

Gipson is excited because her 20 minute drive to a Walmart just got cut down to a five-minute drive from her Greenhaven home.

"There is nothing like it. I mean it's a huge store. It has everything. Groceries, everything that you would need for your day-to-day living. It's right here in our backyard," Gipson said.

The Supercenter is the newest and biggest addition to Delta Shores--- hiring over 300 employees and occupying 300,000 square feet.

"There is obviously a lot of growth that is still going to happen in this area. I know the associates have had a lot of excitement from customers during set up. We had a lot of customers and people coming to the store, so I think it's been a long time coming," said store manager David Wilhelm.

This is just the first phase for the Delta Shores development, which is located along I-5 and Cosumnes River Boulevard. Behind the commercial property there are plans to build almost 5,000 new homes.

"Over the course of the next few years, as they build those houses and everything there, a shopping center of this magnitude is going to help draw those people in," Wilhelm said.

For Gipson, the only concern she has with this new development is the traffic.

"My only fear is the traffic for the future. Other than that, it's beautiful to have it right in the neighborhood," she said.