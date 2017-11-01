Pony Rescued from Modesto Canal has Been Adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A pony rescued from a Stanislaus County canal in October has been adopted.

Modesto police officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies pulled the horse from the water near Fairview School on Oct. 13. The pony had jumped in the water to try to get away, police said.

Since then, Stanislaus County Animal Services has looked after the animal while trying to find its owner.

"I've pulled a couple horses out myself. It's quite labor intensive and difficult to get them out so it's always a win when somebody comes out," Animal Services operations supervisor Connie Hooker said. "They are not injured and hopefully gets a forever home. We are really excited about that."

Wednesday, the pony got a new home.

Lora Handley, vice president of Oakdale Equine Rescue, jumped at the chance to help the pony.

"Our goal is to rehabilitate him, get him to the point where he's more handable, not afraid and is willing to get caught and get him adopted," Handley said.

The pony was a little apprehensive at first, but now seems happy at his new home.