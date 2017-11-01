Roseville Doctor Accused of Sexual Assault

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville physician was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient.

The woman reported the assault in August, according to Roseville Police, saying Dr. Narinder Singh Parhar had “inappropriately” touched her during an office visit.

Police said the alleged touching was in “areas not related to the patient’s medical issue.”

Parhar was booked into Placer County Jail on charges of sexual battery, sexual penetration and elder abuse.

Investigators are seeking any possible additional victims.