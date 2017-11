Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is out enjoying some striped bass fishing with the pros. JD Richey http://www.fishwithjd.com has all the tips and details on how to catch the best fish this season.

For more info visit www.fishwithjd.com

The Rio Vista Striped Bass Derby & Festival will be featured at the Sportsmen's Expo in Sacramento Jan. 18-21, 2018.

https://www.facebook.com/riovistabassderby/