West Sacramento Man Part of ’88 Dodgers

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Steve Sax remembers the last time the Dodgers won the World Series.

Sax has two World Series rings from his seven-year stint with the Dodgers -- from 1981 to 1988 -- but it's the last championship he's most proud of.

"Sometimes, when we were winning and part of the World Series teams, it was like we'd walk somewhere and you kind of felt like you were one of the Beatles," Sax told FOX40. "It was crazy. It was all kinds of fun and something I'll never forget."

Even though Sax left the Dodgers as a free agent following the 1988 title, he's been pulling for the team during the 2017 World Series.

"This team of 2017 reminds me a lot of our team. Deep pitching, a lot of team spirit, the effort everybody gave. You know we played over our ski's a little bit. This team has more power than we did, and probably a better bullpen," Sax said.

He's proud, but you won't see him sporting his rings.

"I've never worn them. I guess they're just a little blingy for me to wear them, but they are really cool rings," Sax said. "There is no doubt about it."