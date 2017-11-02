Baking Ideas for Thanksgiving: Apple Cranberry Crisp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hugh Groman is in the kitchen with Paul serving up a simple apple cranberry crisp - perfect for the holidays.

RECIPE:

Apple Cranberry Crisp: Serves 8

3 Granny Smith Apples, peeled and sliced

2 Golden Delicious Apples, peeled and sliced

(or 5 apples of your choice)

2 Tablespoons flower

Sugar to taste, about 1/3 cup

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Prep apples and mix with flower, sugar, lemon zest, juice, and cinnamon. Let sit for at least an hour to allow sugar to pull liquid from apples before adding topping and baking.

Crisp Topping

1/3 cup sugar

¾ cup flour

1/3 cup toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped

3 Tablespoons dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

pinch of cardamom

pinch of nutmeg

5 Tablespoons melted butter

Combine all dry ingredients and mix well. Mix in melted butter. This can be made well in advance and kept in refrigerator for a week or freezer for 2 months.

Add apple mix into small casserole dish. Top with topping.

Bake in 375 oven about 30 to 45 minutes until apples are soft and bubbling and topping has browned lightly.

Cool and serve with cinnamon whipped cream or vanilla ice cream