LOS ANGELES -- More than 150 celebrity items are up for auction online in a rare opportunity for collectors.

The items available include Elvis Presley memorabilia like his 1957 Pink Cadillac and the television he famously shot, props from films like "Titanic" and "Forest Gump" and clothing worn by Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Collectors can start bidding on items starting November 11.

