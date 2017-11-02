× Cement Truck Overturns in Sacramento County, Driver Uninjured

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A cement truck tipped over outside Elk Grove Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Grantline Road near Jackson Road. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, but the truck apparently slid down a gravelly ditch.

The driver was able to walk away without a scratch and nothing spilled from the truck.

Traffic in the area was a little slower than normal during the morning commute.