Cement Truck Overturns in Sacramento County, Driver Uninjured
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A cement truck tipped over outside Elk Grove Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Grantline Road near Jackson Road. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, but the truck apparently slid down a gravelly ditch.
The driver was able to walk away without a scratch and nothing spilled from the truck.
Traffic in the area was a little slower than normal during the morning commute.
38.408799 -121.371618