Community Organizers Launch Program to Help Stockton’s Kids, Victims of Crime

STOCKTON — Images of crime in Stockton are all too familiar — the yellow tape, the flashing lights, the devastation it leaves behind.

Now, two community organizers are hoping to turn that pain into hope.

“Pain is a strong emotion. That’s why you always hear me say pain to power, pain to power, because there really is power in that,” Movement Empowerment Center co-director Tashante McCoy-Ham said.

The Movement Empowerment Center opened its doors Thursday at 134 West Park Street in Stockton.

The center will offer mentorships and a homework club for kids.

“It means being able to control the narrative as a survivor, as a community member,” McCoy-Ham told FOX40.

They will also offer resources for families rocked by tragedy, a pain organizers know all too well. Co-founder Darlene Fultcher-Guyton is doing this to honor her brother.

“He loved people, he loved youth and that’s what we’re wanting to to prove. That’s what we’re looking to do. We’re looking to make a difference in our youth.”

Hardin Fultcher III wanted to empower kids until he died from cancer. The father to her kids was shot and killed almost 20 years ago. Those tragedies, she says, have fueled her need to help Stockton.

“We’re just glad that we have a building now to be effective here in the community,” she said.

McCoy-Ham has dealt with similar tragedies. Her baby was a stillbirth. Her brother Terri was also the victim of gun violence.

“Because I believe that a lot of things that we see has to do with not being actually having spaces where you can unpack the layers that contribute to that cycle,” she said.

The Movement Empowerment Center is looking for volunteers. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.