GENERAL SUMMARY

Responsible for the overall supervision of daily news programming by successfully executing a daily strategy that is in line with the vision and mission established by the News Director. This position will ensure consistent daily coverage on all platforms, oversee the execution of news coverage and special assignments, and work closely with the management team to ensure competitive and compelling newscasts. This position will primarily oversee the early evening newscasts and will also have a role in their success and development. The Executive Producer will help the News Director and Assistant News Director with planning and communicating major coverage for station priorities including major news, sporting events and weather. This position will execute on strategic plans developed through research and ensure that daily coverage and promotion meet the brand while also working in concert with fellow managers to help implement operational workflow and systems changes for the producing staff.