GENERAL SUMMARY
Responsible for the overall supervision of daily news programming by successfully executing a daily strategy that is in line with the vision and mission established by the News Director. This position will ensure consistent daily coverage on all platforms, oversee the execution of news coverage and special assignments, and work closely with the management team to ensure competitive and compelling newscasts. This position will primarily oversee the early evening newscasts and will also have a role in their success and development. The Executive Producer will help the News Director and Assistant News Director with planning and communicating major coverage for station priorities including major news, sporting events and weather. This position will execute on strategic plans developed through research and ensure that daily coverage and promotion meet the brand while also working in concert with fellow managers to help implement operational workflow and systems changes for the producing staff.
Responsibilities
This is a key management position that would be responsible for the following:
- Develop and implement newscast brand tactics for newscasts working with research to develop and maintain audience focused content directives
- Conduct consistent show reviews with staff in coordination with the News Director and Assistant News Director.
- Help and maintain all tease and news writing strategies, holding producers and writers accountable through on-going training.
- Hold writing seminars and content reviews with management team to encourage and ensure active writing style and proper showcasing of station initiatives in our daily scripting.
- Deliver on strategic content plans and working in tandem with the entire management team on our strategic reach and frequency viewing initiatives.
- Guarantee the proper treatment and showcasing of elements in our daily newscasts
- Partner with Digital to advance and enhance our news initiatives across all platforms
- Responsible for hiring, performance management along with other executive producers and mentoring/coaching of producers and writers
- Foster a creative, positive and productive work environment
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- Proven ability to build a cohesive, high-performing staff and work teams and to develop the skills and nurture growth of staff members.
- Must be a self-starter, highly organized, and able to work with enthusiasm and effectiveness at all levels of the organization.
- Impeccable journalistic integrity and editorial judgment required.
- Minimum 3 years Management experience