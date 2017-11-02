Investigators: Man in Flip-Flops Steals $15,000 Worth of Wine from Tahoe-Area Raley’s

INCLINE VILLAGE — Investigators in Incline Village are searching for a man they say took approximately $15,000 worth of wine from a Raley’s grocery store.

The man was seen in surveillance images published by the sheriff’s office in Washoe County, Nevada wearing a dark vest and grey scarf over a white t-shirt, khaki pants and flip-flop sandles.

The man is said to have taken 55 bottles of wine from the store on Oct. 23, a little after 7 p.m.

Investigators noted some of the missing bottles included a Joseph Phelps 2012 Insignia red worth $240. Also taken were 23 bottles of Caymus 2013 Special Select Cabernet — valued at $165 per bottle.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Washoe County sheriff’s detectives at (775) 328-3320.