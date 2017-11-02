Jury Rules in City’s Favor: Sacramento’s No-Camping Ordinance Does Not Discriminate Against Homeless

SACRAMENTO — The verdict is in for the trial on the legality of Sacramento’s no-camping ordinance.

The jury delivered a verdict in favor of the city, meaning homeless people will continue to be cited for camping out on the streets.

The lawsuit claimed the city of Sacramento ordinance was unconstitutional because it selectively enforced against homeless people to keep them on the move and out of sight. Other residents who are not homeless and who routinely “camp out” to get special retail deals at shopping malls are not threatened with arrest.

A lawyer for the homeless argued people who camp out for concerts, movies or new shoes don’t get ticketed — so why should the homeless?

The city released the following statement:

“We are pleased the jury returned a verdict in favor of the city. The city and its dedicated police officers respect the rights of all individuals, and do not unlawfully discriminate against the homeless or those who advocate for the homeless.

Ordinances are adopted and enforced for the benefit of the public— the community as a whole. When an ordinance is intended to preserve the peace and welfare of the community, it is only right that the city enforce it, when persons knowingly and willfully ignore the city’s warnings.”