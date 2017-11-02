Modesto Police: 21 Homes Burglarized in October

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is reminding residents to lock their doors and windows due to burglaries in the area.

Out of the 21 residential burglaries in October, 15 of them happened to victims who left a window or door unlocked.

Because thieves look for easy targets when committing a crime, Modesto PD suggests: securing all windows/doors, use alarms/cameras, close blinds/curtains, close and lock garage doors, make your home appear as if someone is home and keep valuable items out of sight.