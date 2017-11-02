New Details Released in East Area Rapist Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The East Area Rapist or Golden State Killer -- multiple names for the man believed to be responsible for 12 homicides, almost 50 rapes and 120 home burglaries in California for a decade, starting in the late '70s.

"It's not just 50 rapes. It's not just 12 murders. It's the ripple in the pond -- the friends and the family members," said Debbi Domingo, whose mother was murdered by the East Area Rapist.

Back in 1981, Domingo's mother, Cheri Domingo, and her boyfriend, Greg Sanchez, were murdered in Goleta, California. It's a loss Debbi has lived with for the majority of her life.

"I went for 20 year just believing we would never have an answer to what happened to my mom and Greg," Debbi Domingo said.

In 2011, investigators used DNA evidence to link the murders of Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez to the East Area Rapist.

"It's been horrific knowing one person was responsible for so much pain," Debbi Domingo said.

Investigators say the violent and deadly crime spree began in Sacramento with rapes and burglaries.

This week the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office released new photos of items they say the East Area Rapist took from homes in the Sacramento region in the late 1970s. They include a gold Lycoming College class ring with a blue stone, a woman's gold ring with a ruby stone, a yellow gold Foothill High class ring with a blue stone, a Modesto Junior College class ring and a set of China dishes.

"It is the most prolific unsolved serial killing case probably in modern history," said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

This week, Schubert said DNA could be what cracks the notorious cold case -- four decades later.

The FBI is continuing its investigation and is still offering a $50,000 reward for information that helps track down the serial killer and rapist who ruined lives and tore families apart.

"We do not want to give up on this case. We are hopeful that we can get information that can ID this person. We have a DNA profile in hand so it's a very easy way to vet individuals," said FBI spokesperson Gina Swankie.

Victim families and others following the case closely are hanging onto hope after so many years of heartbreak.

"There's a statute of limitations on some of the things he did, but there's no statute of limitation on the pain he caused and its a universal pain," said author Keith Komos.