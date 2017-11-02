Officer’s Vehicle Hit by Pickup Truck While Responding to a South Sacramento Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Around 3 a.m. Thursday, officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit when a driver kept driving after an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation at the intersection of Parker and 44th.

The driver led police on a chase to Mendocino and 32nd Street off of Fruitridge Road where the driver pulled over, followed officer instructions and surrendered peacefully.

During the chase, the pursuing officer saw the driver throw a bag out the window of the car to someone standing on the street.

They were not able to locate the bag or what was inside.

Another officer was involved in a collision while responding to the chase.

His vehicle was struck by a white pickup truck exiting southbound Highway 99 close to the intersection of Franklin and 12th.

Witnesses told police the officer had his lights and siren on.

Both the officer and the truck driver are okay. The officer was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure the other driver declined medical assistance.

Authorities say no tickets have been issued at this time.

This @SacPolice vehicle and white pick up truck collided on 12 Ave, right off Hwy 99 intersection. Officer and driver okay @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/2JCtY6TkIl — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) November 2, 2017

