SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in Elk Grove on Thursday night.

Elk Grove police officers are investigating the crash, which happened near Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Main Street.

The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Westbound Laguna Boulevard at High Tech Court has been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

