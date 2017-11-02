Stockton Police Looking for Suspects in a Double Shooting

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened near 8400 Cherbourg Way.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Police say two suspects walked up to a man, who was standing in front of a residence, and shot him multiple times.
A second male victim was riding a bike nearby and was also shot by the suspect.
One man is in critical condition; the other man was alert and talking once authorities arrived.
Both suspects were seen getting into a green or gray sedan with a spoiler.
At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unknown.
