Stockton Police Looking for Suspects in a Double Shooting

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened near 8400 Cherbourg Way.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two suspects walked up to a man, who was standing in front of a residence, and shot him multiple times.

A second male victim was riding a bike nearby and was also shot by the suspect.

One man is in critical condition; the other man was alert and talking once authorities arrived.

Both suspects were seen getting into a green or gray sedan with a spoiler.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

