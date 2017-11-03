Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested in Texas on DWI Charge

PORTLAND, Texas (AP) — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been charged with DWI in Texas just hours before a scheduled appearance in Corpus Christi.

Police in nearby Portland arrested Phillips early Friday. Jail records show Phillips, who starred in “La Bamba,” was later freed on $2,500 bond.

Police Chief Mark Cory says an officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when the 55-year-old Phillips drove up and asked for directions. Cory says the officer suspected Phillips had been drinking. His blood alcohol level was .20 — more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Cory says Phillips, who listed a California address, was cooperative.

Jail records had no attorney for Phillips, a 1980 graduate of Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff High School. Phillips was scheduled to appear Friday afternoon at a Corpus Christi historical event.