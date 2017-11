FORT TEJON — A 1-month-old boy was abducted out of Fort Tejon Friday, prompting CHP to issue an amber alert.

Officials are looking for 42-year-old Jeffrey Gomes, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with California license plate 02390P1.

The infant is an Asian boy, who weighs 12 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He is wearing a navy blue onesie.