‘Beautiful – The Carole King Musical’ Showing in Sacramento

Posted 1:25 PM, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, November 3, 2017

Sarah Bockel (plays Carole King) and Andrew Brewer (plays King’s husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin) are in the studio with Mae and Simone to talk about their show "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" -- showing at the Community Center Theater for two weeks only, Nov. 1 – 12.