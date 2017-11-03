Sarah Bockel (plays Carole King) and Andrew Brewer (plays King’s husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin) are in the studio with Mae and Simone to talk about their show "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" -- showing at the Community Center Theater for two weeks only, Nov. 1 – 12.
‘Beautiful – The Carole King Musical’ Showing in Sacramento
