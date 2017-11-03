Best Friends Band Together to Help Kids Affected by Santa Rosa Wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ROSA -- Two girls decided to make bracelets, ladybug rocks and wine charms to raise money for wine country fire victims.

Best friends Emma Anderson and Jordan Smith were quite confident that people in town affected by the fires would appreciate all their hard work. They could relate to them because the Santa Rosa fourth graders were forced to evacuate their homes too.

When 50 mph winds drove the Tubbs Fire into Santa Rosa neighborhoods it was a "very" scary experience, Jordan said. Dozens died and thousands of homes were destroyed. Even the lucky ones, like the two girls, lost something.

"My brother lost his school," Emma said.

The Cardinal Newman campus was just one of six schools damaged or destroyed by the flames.

The girls want to put all the money gained through their sales into gift cards to be given to the Santa Rosa School District.

To purchase Emma and Jordan's crafts, you can go to Emma's mother's Facebook page. They are asking for $4 for the items but will accept larger donations.