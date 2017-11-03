Disney on Ice Presents ‘Dream Big’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at the Golden 1 Center getting a preview of the Disney on Ice's show "Dream Big."

This show is called "Dream Big" and it follows up Disney's ad campaign earlier this year - Dream Big, Princess. The focus is on girls dreaming big and achieving those dreams. The messages of the modern princess stories have really evolved from focusing on being rescued by romance to self-empowerment, independence and love beyond others. Tiana of Princess and the Frog even dreams of being an entrepreneur!