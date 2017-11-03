Families Visit Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink on Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO -- Kids and their families were eager to hit the ice after the official grand opening of the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink Friday morning, with the help of city officials, the Sacramento Kings and the River Cats.

Once the third graders from William Land Elementary got their skates and laced up, several first time skaters, like Ray Ray Blankenship, hit the ice.

"I just put one foot back and I just start gliding," Ray Ray said. "I just got to keep trying and not give up."

With the new businesses around the ice rink, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership is hoping this holiday tradition will be more exciting for skaters this year.

"Now when people come and experience all the new things downtown has to offer, they can depend on this one tradition that has been here for 26 years," said Jordyn Anderson of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "So, it's a great mix of the new and the old."

The rink is now open open daily, Monday through Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Jan. 15.