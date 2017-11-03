GOP Tax Plan Raises Concerns for Those Paying for Elderly Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The elimination if the medical mortgage deduction in the Republican tax reform proposal could be disastrous for those who are paying for elderly care.

The tax reform proposal eliminates the medical tax deduction for amounts above 10 percent of reported income and applies to dependents.

Eileen Hayes of Sacramento pays $70,000 a year for her husband's care at an elderly care facility. He suffers from Alzheimer's disease. At 78 years old she says she needs the deduction to make ends meet.

While the tax proposal is not a done deal, those in the elderly care business and those who rely on their services are on edge.

Those who need longterm care for chronic illnesses and parents who have kids with on-going medical care are also affected by the loss of the deduction.