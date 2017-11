Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Runway 17 is a Fashion Show event that will support Folsom Runway, which will allow the city of Folsom to expand opportunities to support children with a variety of special needs, so that they have additional opportunities to participate in the same programs as their non-disabled friends.

More info:

Runway 17

Sunday

2-5pm

Folsom Community Center

(916) 990-1187

Facebook: Folsom Runway