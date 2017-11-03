Stockton Police Search for 3 Suspects in Man’s Shooting Death

STOCKTON — Three suspects involved in a deadly shooting have been at large since Wednesday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The police department reports a 53-year-old man was found around 1:01 a.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Lower Sacramento Road, just north of White Slough. He later died at a local hospital.

Suspects Daniel King, Lynn Ricketts and Analilia “Lily” Acosta should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Stockton officials. They could be driving in a white 1995 Saturn SL sedan.

King is a 26-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 195 pounds. Ricketts is 52, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Acosta, 36, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting or the suspects they are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Detective Dave Reeder in investigations at 209-937-8323.