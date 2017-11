Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 34th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend at the Stockton Dirt Track marks the final Sprint Car event of the season in Northern California. The top drivers in the western United States will be on hand to finish off the year. Plus car show and live music from noon-4pm on Saturday.

More info:

Tribute to Gary Patterson

November 10th & 11th

Stockton Dirt Track

(916) 370-9417

StocktonDirtTrack.com