13-Year-Old Violinist Performs at Benefit Concert for Homeless Community

SACRAMENTO -- Ayana Jaycox may only be an eighth-grader, but she knows how important it is to help those in need.

"I just like helping," Ayana told FOX40.

What the soft spoken 13-year-old lacks in words, she makes up for when her violin bow touches the strings.

Classical music echoed throughout Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Saturday night, but the concert was not just to show off Ayana's skills with her violin. With the help of Father Michael O'Reilly, Ayana put on the event to benefit the homeless.

"Music can bring so many cultures and facets of people's lives together," Father O'Reilly said.

While homeless people got in for free, $10 donations at the door went to Brown Bag Ministry, an organization that feeds those down on their luck.

"Brings attention to the needs of those who are hurting right now and in the streets as the weather gets cold," Father O'Reilly said.

Dozens came out to not only support the cause but also to recognize the young girl, who dedicated her Saturday night to giving back, and her talent did not go unnoticed.

"The performance she did do was amazing to me, it was overwhelming," said Lou Garcia, who attended the concert.