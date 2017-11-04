Anti-Semitic Posters Left at Orangevale Synagogue

ORANGEVALE — A number of anti-Semitic posters were discovered Saturday morning by members of an Orangevale synagogue.

According to Kimberly Olker, president of Temple Or Rishon on Hazel Avenue, people were at the Jewish synagogue for communal prayer when they found the posters taped up outside on walls and doors.

One of the flyers reads in part, “Hitler, Rockwell, and Pierce warned you about sleazy Hollywood,” and includes Harvey Weinstein’s face superimposed over a graphic cartoon.

Another features Dylann Roof, the suspect who shot and killed nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church in June 2015. In the poster Roof is holding a burning American Flag. It reads, “Dylann Roof did nothing wrong.”

A third poster mentions the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that helped to promote the widely disputed Charlottesville rally, where driver James Alex Fields Jr. drove into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

The incident has been reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI, according to Olker. Officials will be reviewing security footage from cameras in the area.

Shaun Hampton with the sheriff’s department reports the synagogue had scheduled a dance for children for Saturday night. The sheriff’s department has not reported any additional information regarding their investigation.