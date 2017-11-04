Broken Tail Light Leads to Forgery, Identity Theft Arrest

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — San Joaquin County deputies arrested a woman for identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property and possession of access cards after pulling her over.

Laurie Ramirez, 48, was initially stopped for a broken tail light, a cracked windshield and fake license tags near Porter Way and Swain Road.

When deputies were taking inventory of the car before having it towed they found: 40 California IDs/licenses, credit cards, checks, printers/scanners and software to print checks and passports.

Ramirez was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail and also cited for the broken tail light.