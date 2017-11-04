Deputies Search for Escaped Inmate Possibly Heading to Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from North Kern State Prison Friday night in a stolen pickup truck.

Daniel Salazar, 30, who is considered armed and dangerous, was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail for second-degree robbery and using another person’s identification. His release date was scheduled for March 2018.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports Salazar stole a white 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 in a possible attempt to drive to Tuolumne County. Salazar has friends and family in the area.

Deputies later found the truck parked along the side of Jamestown Road. Salazar was nowhere to be found.

Salazar is a Hispanic man with short black hair and hazel eyes. He is around 185 pounds.