Gov. Brown Talks Climate Change at Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown says dealing with climate change will take not just scientific but religious commitment.

Brown spoke Saturday at a Vatican symposium on the environment, where he said faith must join technical, scientific and political approaches to limiting environmental devastation.

The Sacramento Bee says Brown, a former Jesuit seminarian, told the audience that human greed, indulgence and inertia are contributing factors to climate change and people must transform the way they live.

Brown has promoted California as a leader in environmental causes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s rejection of U.S. participation in international climate accords.

The governor is in Europe for 11 days of climate change talks. He’s attending a U.N. climate change conference in Germany as a special adviser for states and regions.