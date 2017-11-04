HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 3

Christian Brothers at Vista Del Lago: Christian Brothers wins 38 to 31
Jesuit at Grant: Jesuit wins 21 to 17
Gregori at Downey - Modesto: Gregori wins 35 to 32
Oakdale at Central Catholic - Modesto: Oakdale wins 27 to 21
Whitney at Antelope: Antelope wins 38 to 14
GAME OF THE WEEK
Folsom at Oak Ridge: Folsom wins 42 to 28
Franklin at Pleasant Grove: Franklin wins 29 to 12
Sheldon at Elk Grove: Sheldon wins 56 to 20
Bradshaw Christian at Highlands: Bradshaw Christian wins 65 to 21
FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE
Woodland Christian at Foresthill: Woodland Christian wins 41 to 12
Mesa Verde at Capital Christian: Capital Christian wins 56 to 12