HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 3

Christian Brothers at Vista Del Lago: Christian Brothers wins 38 to 31

Jesuit at Grant: Jesuit wins 21 to 17

Gregori at Downey - Modesto: Gregori wins 35 to 32

Oakdale at Central Catholic - Modesto: Oakdale wins 27 to 21

Whitney at Antelope: Antelope wins 38 to 14

GAME OF THE WEEK
Folsom at Oak Ridge: Folsom wins 42 to 28

Franklin at Pleasant Grove: Franklin wins 29 to 12

Sheldon at Elk Grove: Sheldon wins 56 to 20

Bradshaw Christian at Highlands: Bradshaw Christian wins 65 to 21

FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE
Woodland Christian at Foresthill: Woodland Christian wins 41 to 12

Mesa Verde at Capital Christian: Capital Christian wins 56 to 12