SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. Friday in the area of a Popeye’s located at 1210 Anderson Drive.

When authorities arrived on scene they located the 21-year-old victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to their arrival.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Detective Sousa at 707-421-7361.