RANCHO CORDOVA — Apartments in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood were evacuated Sunday after reports of a shooting.

A call came in around 12:26 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment complex on Croetta Way.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports no victims have been found. They are unsure if the suspect is still in the area. A description of the suspect has not been released.

