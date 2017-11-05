Multiple Victims After Gunman ‘Opened Fire’ at Texas Church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The FBI is responding to the scene of a reported shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Antonio field office.

Local police also have responded to the scene, which occurred at the First Baptist Church, a witness told CNN.

The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway.

A shooter walked into First Baptist Church and “opened fire,” Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

According to Gamez, officials said there are multiple fatalities and multiple wounded.

Games said the shooter was “down,” according to the report.

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

A hospital in Floresville confirmed to CNN it is treating patients after church shooting.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Story is developing…