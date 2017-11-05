Suspect Shot by Stanislaus County Deputy Responding to Domestic Violence Call

MODESTO — A man was shot early Sunday morning by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic violence call.

The sheriff’s department reports two deputies arrived at a residence on Vivian Road, just north of Poland Road, around 1:21 a.m.

One of the deputies shot a man at the home. The suspect was later transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

No names have been released by officials and the events leading up to the shooting have not been disclosed.

The Stanislaus County deputy was placed on administrative leave.

The sheriff’s department and the District Attorney’s Office have launched three separate investigations into the shooting incident.

