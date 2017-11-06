× Art Exhibit at CSU Stanislaus Part of Social Justice Conference

WARNING: Some may find images in this story offensive.

As you step inside the South Gallery at California State University, Stanislaus, a familiar Turlock face looms larger than life -- a Colin Kaepernick mural is just one of the ways artist Joey Krebbs, known as the Phantom Street Artist, tackles issues of social justice.

"The art exhibit is one of the voices that we have brought to campus to speak to issues and concerns that the artist identifies with and wants to represent," said Jim Tuedio, dead of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at CSU Stanislaus

The controversial exhibit, which includes President Donald Trump's face near a toilet seat and a KKK member wearing a robe with Kaepernick's name on the back, is a small portion of the university's "Social Justice in the Central Valley" conference that runs Tuesday through Thursday.

"What we are doing is allowing very important voices to speak about issues and concerns that are very real in their experience or in the experiences of people they work with and try to help. We won't solve problems, we won't understand all the problems, but we will come away a lot more sensitive to the variety of concerns that are out there," Tuedio said.

The university says the talks and the artwork are not necessarily how the school views certain issues.

The use of Kaepernick in an exhibit at his hometown didn't shock faculty at the school.

"I mean, we could say that was low-hanging fruit from him, too, because this is Turlock and it's not too common that a town like Turlock has a favorite son, whether he's a black sheep or a white sheep, it doesn't matter, but even in our community it's controversial," Tuedio said.

The artist is expected to speak and conduct a live performance Thursday during the conference.