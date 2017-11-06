Artists Paint to Support Covered California Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Artists from across California, including local favorite David Garibaldi, are painting murals for Covered California's "Covered in Arts" tour to encourage people to learn more about their health insurance options.

"To me, health and community go hand in hand and I want to bring that attention through my artwork here," Garibaldi said Monday at the La Familia Counseling Center, his canvas for the day.

Sergio Barrios-Roman has Type 1 diabetes. He said before the passage of the Affordable Care Act and Covered California was created, insurance was not affordable to him.

"If I were without insurance, I would be paying around $2,000 a month on medicine and all that stuff," Barrios-Roman said.

Barrios-Roman credits the state's health insurance marketplace with finding him a better plan to save money. Now, he's making it his goal to help others.

"Our premiums are higher. $300 but still affordable. It's a little but of a complicated system," he said. "Go through 'Navigators.' They're called 'Navigators.' Go through them, have patience, tell them what you need, what you can afford and they have many programs."

After Monday's stop in Sacramento, the bus will continue on its 22-stop tour.