Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take a trip around the world without leaving Sacramento! Attend the Christmas Around the World Festival, on Saturday, November 11, from 10 am to 4 pm. The festival features the cultures and cuisines of the Armenia, Ethiopia, Greece, the Middle East, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. This event, now in its 27th year, will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Hellenic Center, at 616 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Enjoy international foods, Christmas music, baked goods, crafts, Christmas rummage and much more!

More info:

Christmas Around The World Festival

Saturday

10am - 4pm

Annunciation Hellenic Center

(916) 456-9794

Facebook: Christmas Around The World