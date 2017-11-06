Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season

Cooking: Chef Breedlove’s Thanksgiving Leftover Makeover

Posted 11:49 AM, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48AM, November 6, 2017

Chef Keith Breedlove from the Culinerdy Cruzer cooks up mashed potato latkes as inspiration for all your upcoming leftover Thanksgiving food.

Breedlove throws in some leftover turkey then cooks up the latkes in a griddle with some cheddar cheese.