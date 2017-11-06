Double Homicide Suspected at North Lake Tahoe Motel

KINGS BEACH (AP) — Authorities are investigating a possible double homicide at a motel on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County sheriff’s office says deputies responding to a report of shots fired found the victims at the Northwood Pines Motel in Kings Beach at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. It said on its Facebook site that the case is being treated as a homicide and that it may have been related to a dispute with a neighbor.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details have been released.