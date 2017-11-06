Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season

How to Create a Professional Place Setting

Posted 3:20 PM, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:10PM, November 6, 2017


When you enter a new restaurant – what do you notice?  The care and attention given to the table place setting is often a clue to the type of service you will receive.  Pamela Chokan-Quetzal, MUSE Front of House Manager, from The Art Institute of California-Sacramento demonstrates a professional place setting and tips for how you too can impress your dinner guests at upcoming holiday gatherings.

