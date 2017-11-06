Investigators: ‘Large Number’ of Animals Neglected or Dead at Nevada County Business

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said hundreds of animals were found dead or neglected at a business in Rough and Ready.

Animal Control checked on the business, Simply Country, after a piglet purchased there was found to have an untreated injury. Investigators say there was a “large number of animals in distress” at the business.

Officials seized 360 live birds and took nearly 60 dead birds as evidence. The live birds are being treated for starvation and tested for disease at the Animal Place in Grass Valley.

Criminal charges were expected to be filed with the Nevada County District Attorney, the sheriff’s office said.